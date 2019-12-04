Gallery: CLG Iorras Annual Underage Presentations

U13 players of the year Oisin Cooney and Jayden Doherty, presented by senior players Mark McLaughlin and Alan Friel.

U14 players of the year Oisin Doherty (Ardagh) and Orla LAgan, presented by senior players Conor Bradley and John McCarron.

County players Caoimhe Doherty, Oisin Doherty, Dara Harkin and Rosanna McConalogue.

Senior player John McCarron with U12 boys players of the year Lorcan McGonagle and Adam McDaid.

Senior player John McCarron with U10 boys players of the year Ryan McCall (cpllected by sister Shannon) and Ciaran Porter.

U12 girls players of the year Gemma Doherty Lackin and Rachel Doherty, with senior player Conor Bradley.

U16 players of the year Gareth Bradley (collected by Dean Harkin) and Alana Doherty (Tim) presented by senior players Conor Bradley and Mark McLaughlin.

U10 girls players of the year Zara Devlin (collected by Ann Harkin) and Danica Doherty, presented by senior player Mark McLaughlin.

U11 boys players of the year Joe Doherty (Scotchie) and Shay O'Donnell, presented by Conor Bradley.