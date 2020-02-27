GALLERY: Scoil an Chaisil (Glen) celebrates winning the Best Small School award at the Donegal Sports Star Award Donegal All Ireland winner Mark McHugh special guest at Scoil an Chaisil event

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.