GALLERY: Killybegs Rowing Club Annual Table Quiz in the Tara Hotel

Killybegs Rowing Club held their Annual Table Quiz in the Tara Hotel, last Saturday night 29th February. The club was very pleased with the turnout of 16 teams.
A total of €670.00 was raised on the night. Karen Lavin, Committee Member wishes to thank all who attended.
A special word of thanks to club members and local businesses who sponsored the spot prizes for the raffle. Special Awards were presented to Peter Breslin, Connor Gallagher, Michael Mitchell, Mark Conaghan, Bren Broekaart, Luke Foy and Chuck Boyle (Trainer) for their dedication and help to the Club over the years. Indoor training for the youths is on every Thursday evening at 6.00pm in KB Fitness.
New members welcome. The Club are looking forward to getting back out on the water in April for the busy season ahead.
