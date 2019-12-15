GALLERY: Scoil Roisin students showcase their musical and theatrical talents

The pupils from Scoil Roisín have once again showcased their musical and theatrical talents with their Christmas 2019 production of their bespoke "A Night At The Musicals" on Friday 13th December at the Maghery Community Centre.

Mr & Mrs Claus (Oisin Barrett & Orlaith Marshall) set the scene as their busy little Elves (4th Class) decide to strike. They down tools and head off while rapping to "Litterbug" to save the environment and protest about climate change, global warming, plastic in the oceans, forest fires and waste waste waste!

Mr Claus stressed out with having to man the Christmas Production Line single handedly is urged by Mrs Claus to take things easy and sit down to watch the 'play within a play' musical nativity "Whoops A Daisy Angel" performed by the Junior and Senior Infants with young Olivia Barrett in the role of 'Whoops A Daisy'.

Following this (from 1st Class) Cinderella (Bella Gallagher) and her three beautiful sisters together with their "Friend In Me" Woody (Cormac Doherty), Jessie and Buzz Lightyear head off to the Ball when Fairy Godmother works her magic and conjours up lavish ball gowns and a sparkling carriage for them all. In a comic twist when the clock strikes midnight, the glass slipper is pushed and squeezed onto every lovely girl's foot in the Kingdom, yet it fits no-one, not even Cinderella but Prince Charming (Ryan O'Donnell) is not deterred by this as he says "who needs slippers anyway, I got my girl" as he exits the stage hand in hand with Cinderella.

Meanwhile, Fairy Godmother (Emma Mc Gowan) has far reaching ideas. She magics the glass slipper to fit herself and heads off with delight to find her own handsome prince.

Simultaneously, at the other end of town the cast of Oliver (2nd & 3rd class) unite with a rip roaring rendition of "Food Glorious Food" while Mr Bumble (Adam McCole) feasts it with turkey and all the trimmings, before they gate crash Strauss's "Blue Danube" at Cinderella's luxurious Ball to "Pick A Pocket Or Two" or three!



While far far away from the North Pole the Elves get bored protesting and they begin cleaning chimneys to "Chim Chim Cher-ee" where they all get the 'flu' and after Mary Poppins (Cora O'Donnell) cures them with "A Spoonful Of Sugar" they get jobs in the new 'Waste Not Want Not - Recycling Warehouse'.



The 'renused' items in the warehouse instigate a beautiful 'Beauty and The Beast' duet (Sarah Jane Hartnett & Michael Houston), while the 'Sister Act' ensemble, fronted by Sophie Hanlon, Megan Forker & Aidan Hunter lifts the roof with

"I Will Follow Him".

Sarah Jane's spine-tingling candlelit solo of "Halleluia" comes next followed by Michael's crowd lifting version of John Denver's classic number "Country Roads".

The pace quickens at this point when the 4th 5th & 6th class dance troupe perform "Shakin' at the High School Hop" at Grease's Rydell Ball followed by the boys in 6th class's gear shattering "Greased Lightning".

Meanwhile back in the North Pole Mrs Claus hatches a plan to entice the Elves back as poor Santa is exhausted.

She rings the Elves and proffers a deal with them that if all the boys and girls in the world getting toys, pledge to reduce reuse and recycle throughout the year they could relax their protests and come back to Santa's Workshop.

The Elves are delighted, so they with all of the cast of

'A Night At The Musicals' reunite for the grand finale just in the nick of time to save not alone this Christmas, but also all the Christmases to come and they sing us out with

"We Go Together".

The cast (pupils) and crew (staff) of Scoil Roisin pulled out all the stops to make this a night to remember.

The audience engaged, reacted, laughed and cried and a standing ovation was a fitting tribute to a wonderful show.

* Pictures by Thomas Gallagher