Record numbers at Donegal Charity Swim for North West Hospice in Creevy

Huge numbers of people took advantage of a beautiful if 'chillyish' Christmas morning to either swim or watch the annual charity swim at Creevy near Ballyshannon.

All monies raised will go to North West Hospice and people were generous to a fault with collectors well supported for a very worthy cause.

Between onlookers and participants, today's event was the biggest I have ever seen at the pier with the hardy swimmers in all sorts of outfits taking to the water at low tide just after 12 noon.

Afterwards people lingered for ages chatting and catching up, it was lovely to see so many people home from abroad and so many families there, a great event, well done to all who participated or organised this event.

Pictures Thomas Gallagher and Michael Daly