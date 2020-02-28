GALLERY: New business network launched for Inishowen businesses

Contact

PHOTOS/ Clive Wasson

Skillnet Ireland has launched a new network for businesses in the Inishowen peninsula, aimed at further improving innovation in the northwest region.

Innovation Inishowen Skillnet, promoted by Inishowen Development Partnership (IDP), has been established to offer support to a range of local enterprises in upskilling and cross-skilling staff locally, rather than sending employees to larger hubs around the country.

Businesses from a wide range of sectors will benefit from the new network in Inishowen, including engineering, manufacturing, transport, travel, tourism, hospitality, farming and fishing.

Innovation Inishowen Skillnet was officially launched at an event in An Grianán Hotel, Burt, which was attended by local business people and business support organisations to discuss their specific upskilling challenges and how the new network would help address these.

Richard Curran, presenter of The Business on RTE 1, was the MC of the event.

Speaking at the launch, Chief Executive of Skillnet Ireland, Paul Healy said: “Skillnet Ireland is committed to regional development by ensuring that businesses across the country have access to supports which encourage productivity, growth, entrepreneurship and collaboration.

“We are delighted to be in a position to launch the Innovation Inishowen Skillnet, which is the first of three new business networks to be announced by Skillnet Ireland this year.”

Shauna McClenaghan, IDP Joint CEO and promoter of Innovation Inishowen Skillnet added: “At IDP, we support and encourage the success of profitable and sustainable employment, the high levels of work and the ambitions of our local Inishowen companies.

“We developed this exciting Skillnet as local companies identified the need for additional support to build their capacity and create a robust and resilient, skilled workforce.

“We are dedicated to ensuring the best possible outcomes for the local companies and people of Inishowen and are delighted to be working in partnership with Skillnet Ireland to achieve this goal.”

Speaking about the launch of the new network, Peter Mc Gonagle, Quality Manager at Inishowen Engineering said: “Having the support of Skillnet Ireland means essential training options are now available to us locally, so we are empowered to upskill more members of our team in a wide range of areas that were not previously an option for us.

“Our staff can physically see the company growing with the development of our site at Shandrum, Buncrana and they appreciate the opportunities they now have to take up the Innovation Inishowen Skillnet training, meaning they are growing with us.”

The Innovation Inishowen Skillnet is the first of three new networks to be funded by Skillnet Ireland in 2020.

