Donegal Daffodil Day committees appeal for volunteers

Donegal Daffodil Day committees have appealed for support as they prepare to take to the streets on March 27 to raise crucial funds for cancer patients.

On average, 1065 people in Donegal are diagnosed with cancer annually.

The Irish Cancer Society’s Daffodil Day, which is proudly supported by Boots Ireland, funds crucial support services for people affected by cancer and lifesaving cancer research.

Members of the public can volunteer to sell Daffodils on the day, or simply buy a daffodil from local volunteers or their local Boots store.

Public support is crucial according to Susan Kenny, Letterkenny co ordinator who urged locals to show their support on Daffodil Day.

“People of Donegal have always been generous in their support of Daffodil Day, but with more people being diagnosed with cancer, we need to ramp up our efforts to ensure they get the help they need.

"Not only will donations fund services like Night Nursing, but also cancer research to help more people survive cancer. Please help us by volunteering to sell daffodils, or simply by buying a daffodil on March 27,” Susan said.

Speaking at the launch of Donegal Daffodil Day, held in Mount Errigal Hotel, Letterkenny on Monday night local Night Nurse Olive Gallagher spoke about the role she plays in supporting patients during their final days.

Last year 62 terminally ill cancer patients in Donegal received 240 nights of care, allowing them to remain at home during their final days.

In order to provide the Night Nursing service and other free supports, the Irish Cancer Society needs to raise over €4m nationally on Daffodil Day this year.

Olive said: “Each year local Night Nurses support terminally ill cancer patients to spend their final days at home. The Night Nurse ensures the patient and their family members are supported during this difficult time.

"Losing a loved one to cancer is heart-breaking, but it can be a source of comfort that the patient gets to spend those precious last moments in their own home.”

Boots Ireland is the official main sponsor of Daffodil Day and local stores will be getting involved in the fundraising efforts. Over seven years Boots Ireland have raised over €1.7m for the Night Nursing service.

Lorraine McDaid, Boots Letterkenny said: “We are delighted to support Daffodil Day again this year and to play our part in helping families affected by cancer. Pop in store to buy a pin or add a €1 donation when making a purchase. Every euro will make a big difference in the fight against cancer.”

For more information visit www.cancer.ie/daffodilday