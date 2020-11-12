Crana College Transition Year Column

Well after a long and stressful six month lockdown we are back in school, eager for what’s to come this year. We knew things were going to be different and to us we didn’t really mind the changes and we still don’t. We both looked forward to seeing our friends, our teachers and even the school building itself. Transition year has been a fun year so far and even with the precautions and COVID-19 restrictions.

Since returning we have been on three different school trips and all of them have been delightful. Our most recent trip we went on a hike in Greencastle, we also recently had a bake sale in the school to help the Foyle Hospice. It was held as always in the school gym, while students from all years came in and purchased some tasty pastries and treats. The bake sale was a huge success and we look forward to doing some more events for charity. We sadly do not have many subjects in the main school building but instead we have been shifted to a new location and it’s the Adult Education Centre and the other TY class are in The Exchange complex. The Education Centre was actually the former location of Crana College.

We do have to have to wear face masks and clean our tables and seats but at the same time we are helping prevent the spread of COVID-19, and it’s a small price to pay to be back at school. There are many subjects that are new to us such as Drama, Chemistry, Problem Solving, Coordination, Enterprise, IT, Road Safety, Career Guidance and different activities. A big and exciting element of TY so far has been work experience. Sadly many students have not been able to find work and many students have to take a break from their respective jobs as COVID cases are increasing. We’ll have three different job placements throughout this year and I’m sure our next two job placements will be like our current ones - exciting and a roller coaster of emotions. We are not quite sure what the future holds. However, we hope numbers go down, not just in Ireland but the world itself so that we can go back to being in school normally again. Hopefully we will get to go on some more trips throughout the year.

Just this week both transition year class groups have finished our last week of photography class, for which we would like to thank Mr Brendan Diver. Since he first taught us we have had a blast and we are truly thankful for his time. We hope that we can apply all of the useful techniques that he has taught us in our online exhibition next week.

In other news, our debate team, made up of Agneta Pavilone, Daniel Porter, Jamie Coyle and Shannon Doherty, were unlucky last week losing their first debate. We wish them the best of luck in their next debate which will be soon.

Well this has been our transition year journey so far, we both hope to make more great memories and at the same time learn a few new things along the way. Thanks for reading and stay safe!

By Mark McCallion and Tristan Logue





