GALLERY: Can you identify the people who came to see the last training leave a Donegal station?

The last train left the station in Donegal Town in December 1959.

It marked the end of an era for those who worked on the train and those who travelled by rail in south Donegal.

As the interest in the Donegal Railway Heritage Centre shows, there is still a lot of love for the local trains, and the railway era is still very much within living memory.

The centre has recently published these photographs showing the crowd that gathered for the sendoff on that final journey, as well as railway staff present on the day. They are hoping to get the names of the people in the photos and any help would be appreciated.

Maybe you were there yourself and have a story to share. We would love to hear it.

Please send any information you have to siobhan.mcnamara@iconicnews.ie and we will pass it on.