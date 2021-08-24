Gweedore United receive Club Mark One Star Award

A big evening of celebration took place at Carrickboyle on Saturday when the Presedent of the FAI, Gerry McEnenany was present to present Gweedore United the prestigious Club Mark One Star Award.

Also present at the event were, Trevor Scanlon, Regional Manager of the FAI and Shane Barr, Donegal Development FAI Officer. This is the highest quality mark a club can achieve.

Gweedore United is one of the first clubs in the county to achieve this award and is a massive achievement for the club and it comes as a result of all the hard work by the club committee, coaches and members over the years. It clearly shows how well the Carrickboyle based club is progressing as a club both on and off the pitch

This the award is a recognition for all the hard work at the club. The FAI Club Mark Star Player is an award for grassroots clubs based on best practice in their governance, management and administration. The programme aims to support and encourage clubs to improve standards off the field with the result of having stronger clubs and stronger game.