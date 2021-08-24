Search our Archive

24/08/2021

Gweedore United receive Club Mark One Star Award

Reporter:

Contributor

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

A big evening of celebration took place at Carrickboyle on Saturday when the Presedent of the FAI, Gerry McEnenany was present to present Gweedore United the prestigious Club Mark One Star Award.

Also present at the event were, Trevor Scanlon, Regional Manager of the FAI and Shane Barr, Donegal Development FAI Officer. This is the highest quality mark a club can achieve.

Gweedore United is one of the first clubs in the county to achieve this award and is a massive achievement for the club and it comes as a result of all the hard work by the club committee, coaches and members over the years. It clearly shows how well the Carrickboyle based club is progressing as a club both on and off the pitch

This the award is a recognition for all the hard work at the club. The FAI Club Mark Star Player is an award for grassroots clubs based on best practice in their governance, management and administration. The programme aims to support and encourage clubs to improve standards off the field with the result of having stronger clubs and stronger game.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media