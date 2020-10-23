Donegal Live and your local papers - supporting businesses across Donegal with a daily Five@5

The latest Covid-19 lockdown - which came into effect at midnight on October 21 and will last for six weeks - has been a major blow for local businesses across Donegal.

When it comes to such restrictions, our famed local shops, owned by family, friends and neighbours, have experience in adapting to the stringent public health measures.

There are a myriad of ways that shops are operating in accordance and within the public health guidelines.

Walking through any town or village in Donegal this week, things will certainly feel quieter, but that doesn’t mean businesses aren’t operating in innovative and new ways.

Wellies can be purchased if you need them, a trophy engraved, a voucher bought for a loved one to use down the road. There is trade bubbling underneath lockdown 2.0.

This one feels different, it feels like businesses are better able to cope and all going well, survive.

That’s what’s most important, that we help these premises to survive so our community can continue thriving when this nightmare is over. But it is important that when we spend, we take time out to consider who we spend online with. Perhaps, we purchase from a local supplier rather than a big multinational company.

Of course, there are businesses which are more profoundly impacted by the measures to combat the virus. Pubs, restaurants have had to close but many have put in place a means of operating on some level through takeaways or mobile deliveries. Hair salons have closed, but they may still have online sales of hair products that include Christmas sets of shampoos, conditioners and other hair treatments.

Gyms may not be operating but you can still become a member, many are offering their equipment for people to use at homes and almost all are providing online classes.

There is no excuse for not putting more of your curtailed Christmas shopping expenditure into a Donegal business. And the person receiving the gift will appreciate it all the more that it comes from home.

There may not be footfall on the floors of premises, but you can still support the brave people soldiering on behind the scenes or out front of house. And that is the abiding message, a little goes a long way with local businesses.

A takeaway cappuccino and a wrap or some other snack for €9 every day, might not seem like a lot to you, but over the course of a year, it pays the wage of an employee, or an electricity bill.

Our Five@Five initiative will see five local businesses, which are still operating, highlighted each weekday, and flagged on the Donegal Live website with information shared out on social media for people to be made aware of their services.

Within a few weeks, there will be hundreds of businesses highlighted and people in

Donegal needs to make sure they support those enterprises.

Shopping local, supporting local business is more important now than ever before. When we shop locally, we are not just supporting a local business; we are looking after our own communities. And we need to look after each other, and protect our communities, now more than ever.

Donegal Live, in conjunction with the Donegal Democrat, the Donegal People's Press, the Donegal Post, and the Inish Times are all backing local businesses.

So let’s kick things off with some support for our first five@five

Spread the word, let's all help one another during these challenging times.



DMG MOTORS

Clar Rd, Donegal Town Co. Donegal

www.dmgmotors.ie

We remain fully operational as an essential service for all your maintenance and repair requirements. Our opening hours are unchanged:Monday to Friday – 9:00 – 17:30. While our sales showroom doors will remain closed, our#DigitalDealership is fully open

Inishowen Tyres

Buncrana

https://www.facebook.com/Inishowen-Tyres-102052208282081

Checkout our Facebook page for our special offers on this weekly - New tyres with a wide variety is sizes with competitive prices, Tyre repair/punctures, wipers and bulb replacements



Ballyshannon Shoe Co.

Ballyshannon

https://www.facebook.com/ballyshannonshoeco/photos/a.489224181138349/3531756463551757

Phone numbers for contact available on our Facebook page



Gerard Ferguson

Ballyshannon

https://www.facebook.com/Gerard-Ferguson-Jeweller-and-Watch-Maker-574898255913185

All details available on our facebook page.



Byrne’s Foodstores

Carrick/Glencolmcille

https://www.facebook.com/search/top?q=byrnes%20foodstores

Check out our facebook page for further information.