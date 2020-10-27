Support local businesses in Donegal - see today's five@five

Contact

Staff Reporter

The Donegal Democrat, Donegal People’s Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times are all supporting local businesses which remain open and continue to trade (physically or online) despite the introduction of Level 5 restrictions.

Each day on our Donegal Live website and on our social channels we will highlight five local businesses which are still operating and providing a service to their customers and the wider community.

While we will provide the information, it's up to every one of us to do our best to support them in these strangest of times and to ensure they can remain in business post-Covid 19.

While only essential retailers are allowed to operate as normal during Level 5, many retailers are operating a "click and collect" service under the regulations (the 5km rule still applies).

By helping each other we can make a big difference. Spending money in your area keeps money circulating in the local economy and helps to preserve jobs.

Here are today's five@five:

Tots & Tassels, Donegal Town

https://www.facebook.com/totsdonegal

YOU CAN MESSAGE US ON FACEBOOK TO ORDER ANY ITEMS WHERE WE CAN ARRANGE COLLECTION OR POSTAGE

Donegal Stationery, Letterkenny

https://www.facebook.com/Donegal-Stationery-Co-126693064018875

Phone orders on 074 9121701 or visit web page www.stationeryshop.ie or facebook Donegal Stationery

Edge Clothing, Donegal Town

https://www.facebook.com/edgeclothingdonegal

YOU CAN MESSAGE US ON FACEBOOK OR CALL US ON 0874198349 TO ORDER ANY ITEMS WHERE WE CAN ARRANGE COLLECTION OR POSTAGE

Pets R Us, Donegal Town

www.facebook.com/petsrusdonegal

Open for business .All information on our Facebook Page

A Nobel Idea, Ballyshannon

https://www.facebook.com/search/top?q=a%20novel%20idea

click-and-collect service available. Contact us at 0719858124 or message us on Facebook

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

