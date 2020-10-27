Support local businesses in Donegal - see today's five@five

Contact
Support your local firms
The Donegal Democrat, Donegal People’s Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times are all supporting local businesses which remain open and continue to trade (physically or online) despite the introduction of Level 5 restrictions.
Each day on our Donegal Live website and on our social channels we will highlight five local businesses which are still operating and providing a service to their customers and the wider community.
While we will provide the information, it's up to every one of us to do our best to support them in these strangest of times and to ensure they can remain in business post-Covid 19.
While only essential retailers are allowed to operate as normal during Level 5, many retailers are operating a "click and collect" service under the regulations (the 5km rule still applies).
By helping each other we can make a big difference. Spending money in your area keeps money circulating in the local economy and helps to preserve jobs.
Here are today's five@five:
Tots & Tassels, Donegal Town
https://www.facebook.com/totsdonegal
YOU CAN MESSAGE US ON FACEBOOK TO ORDER ANY ITEMS WHERE WE CAN ARRANGE COLLECTION OR POSTAGE
Donegal Stationery, Letterkenny
https://www.facebook.com/Donegal-Stationery-Co-126693064018875
Phone orders on 074 9121701 or visit web page www.stationeryshop.ie or facebook Donegal Stationery
Edge Clothing, Donegal Town
https://www.facebook.com/edgeclothingdonegal
YOU CAN MESSAGE US ON FACEBOOK OR CALL US ON 0874198349 TO ORDER ANY ITEMS WHERE WE CAN ARRANGE COLLECTION OR POSTAGE
Pets R Us, Donegal Town
www.facebook.com/petsrusdonegal
Open for business .All information on our Facebook Page
A Nobel Idea, Ballyshannon
https://www.facebook.com/search/top?q=a%20novel%20idea
click-and-collect service available. Contact us at 0719858124 or message us on Facebook
