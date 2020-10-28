Support local businesses in Donegal - see today's five@five

The Donegal Democrat, Donegal People’s Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times are all supporting local businesses which remain open and continue to trade (physically or online) despite the introduction of Level 5 restrictions.

Each day on our Donegal Live website and on our social channels we will highlight five local businesses which are still operating and providing a service to their customers and the wider community.

While we will provide the information, it's up to every one of us to do our best to support them in these strangest of times and to ensure they can remain in business post-Covid 19.

While only essential retailers are allowed to operate as normal during Level 5, many retailers are operating a "click and collect" service under the regulations (the 5km rule still applies).

By helping each other we can make a big difference. Spending money in your area keeps money circulating in the local economy and helps to preserve jobs.

Here are today's five@five:

SuperValu, Ballybofey

https://shop.supervalu.ie/shopping/

CONTACTLESS DELIVERY OR CLICK AND COLLECT – Whether you're at home or at work

Chandpur, Donegal Town

https://www.facebook.com/ChandpurIndianRestaurantDonegalTown

Open for take aways. Check put our Facebook page

McCullagh Jewellers, Letterkenny

https://rmccullagh.com/

Shop open for click and collect Monday to Saturday 11am to 4pm daily

Tinney's Toys, Letterkenny

https://www.tinneystoys.com/

Shop open for click and collect Monday to Friday 10am to 5.30pm daily and Saturday 10am -5pm

Donegal Plumbing & Heating, Donegal Town

https://www.facebook.com/donegalplumbingandheating

Trade counter will remain open for plumbers and construction workers only. Further details on our facebook page.