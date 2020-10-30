Support local businesses in Donegal - see today's five@five

The Donegal Democrat, Donegal People’s Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times are all supporting local businesses which remain open and continue to trade (physically or online) despite the introduction of Level 5 restrictions.

Each day on our Donegal Live website and on our social channels we will highlight five local businesses which are still operating and providing a service to their customers and the wider community.

While we will provide the information, it's up to every one of us to do our best to support them in these strangest of times and to ensure they can remain in business post-Covid 19.

While only essential retailers are allowed to operate as normal during Level 5, many retailers are operating a "click and collect" service under the regulations (the 5km rule still applies).

By helping each other we can make a big difference. Spending money in your area keeps money circulating in the local economy and helps to preserve jobs.

Here are today's five@five:

Mooney's Boats, Killybegs

https://mooneyboats.ie/shop/index.php?route=common/home

Check out our online shop - DELIVERY OR CLICK AND COLLECT available.

Proper Price Toymaster, Donegal Town

https://www.facebook.com/ProperPriceToymaster

Remaining open for business. Contact us by phone or through our Facebook Page

Hegarty's Autoservices, Letterkenny

https://www.hegartys.com/

See our website for all the latest offers and more details

North West Alarms, Donegal Town

https://www.facebook.com/North-West-Alarm-Systems-Ltd-205719196279318

Open for business .Check our facebook page for contact info.

Hegarty's Centra, Killybegs

https://www.facebook.com/CentraKillybegs1

We're Here - We're Near. Check out our facebook page for our offers