Support local businesses in Donegal - see today's five@five

The Donegal Democrat, Donegal People’s Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times are all supporting local businesses which remain open and continue to trade (physically or online) despite the introduction of Level 5 restrictions.

Each day on our Donegal Live website and on our social channels we will highlight five local businesses which are still operating and providing a service to their customers and the wider community.

While we will provide the information, it's up to every one of us to do our best to support them in these strangest of times and to ensure they can remain in business post-Covid 19.

While only essential retailers are allowed to operate as normal during Level 5, many retailers are operating a "click and collect" service under the regulations (the 5km rule still applies).

By helping each other we can make a big difference. Spending money in your area keeps money circulating in the local economy and helps to preserve jobs.

Here are today's five@five:

McGinley's, Killybegs

https://www.facebook.com/mcginleys

Open for your essential work wear. Click and collect available.

Evolve, Letterkenny

https://www.evolveclothing.com/

We are open for click and collect Mon - Sat 10-5 and 12-5 on Sundays, and our online shop offers worldwide delivery. We are also happy to help you over the phone, call us on 0749161615

McGee's, Killybegs

https://www.facebook.com/mcgees.ie/

Click & Collect Service available - Checkout or Facebook and website.

Frizzells Butchers, Bundoran

https://frizzellscraftbutcher.town.ie/page/home

All information available on our website. Taking orders for Christmas.

Keown Carpets, Ballyshannon/Donegal

https://www.facebook.com/keowncarpetandflooring

Open for business Call and collect. All details on facebook page.