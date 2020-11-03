five@five - supporting businesses in Donegal

Contact
The Donegal Democrat, Donegal People’s Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times are all supporting local businesses which remain open and continue to trade (physically or online) despite the introduction of Level 5 restrictions.
Each day on our Donegal Live website and on our social channels we will highlight five local businesses which are still operating and providing a service to their customers and the wider community.
While we will provide the information, it's up to every one of us to do our best to support them in these strangest of times and to ensure they can remain in business post-Covid 19.
While only essential retailers are allowed to operate as normal during Level 5, many retailers are operating a "click and collect" service under the regulations (the 5km rule still applies).
By helping each other we can make a big difference. Spending money in your area keeps money circulating in the local economy and helps to preserve jobs.
Here are today's five@five:
Cormac Ward, Ardara
https://www.facebook.com/WardsCarSales
Looking for a new car? Why not have a look at our extensive list of quality cars at Ward's of Ardara on facebook or give us a call
Holmes Service Station, Donegal
https://www.facebook.com/holmesservicestation
Ballyliffin Lodge Hotel
https://www.ballyliffinlodge.com/
Have you tried our new take away menu? Take away direct line call 074 93 17967
Restex, Letterkenny
https://www.facebook.com/restexbeds/
Check out our Facebook for more information
EWS Butchers, Donegal
https://www.facebook.com/ewsbutchers
Taking orders for Christmas.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.