five@five - supporting businesses in Donegal

The Donegal Democrat, Donegal People’s Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times are all supporting local businesses which remain open and continue to trade (physically or online) despite the introduction of Level 5 restrictions.

Each day on our Donegal Live website and on our social channels we will highlight five local businesses which are still operating and providing a service to their customers and the wider community.

While we will provide the information, it's up to every one of us to do our best to support them in these strangest of times and to ensure they can remain in business post-Covid 19.

While only essential retailers are allowed to operate as normal during Level 5, many retailers are operating a "click and collect" service under the regulations (the 5km rule still applies).

By helping each other we can make a big difference. Spending money in your area keeps money circulating in the local economy and helps to preserve jobs.

Here are today's five@five:

Cormac Ward, Ardara

https://www.facebook.com/WardsCarSales

Looking for a new car? Why not have a look at our extensive list of quality cars at Ward's of Ardara on facebook or give us a call

Holmes Service Station, Donegal

https://www.facebook.com/holmesservicestation

Ballyliffin Lodge Hotel

https://www.ballyliffinlodge.com/

Have you tried our new take away menu? Take away direct line call 074 93 17967

Restex, Letterkenny

https://www.facebook.com/restexbeds/

Check out our Facebook for more information

EWS Butchers, Donegal

https://www.facebook.com/ewsbutchers

Taking orders for Christmas.