Five@five - supporting local businesses in Donegal

5@5 #KeepDonegalInBusiness
The Donegal Democrat, Donegal People’s Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times are all supporting local businesses which remain open and continue to trade (physically or online) despite the introduction of Level 5 restrictions.
Each day on our Donegal Live website and on our social channels we will highlight five local businesses which are still operating and providing a service to their customers and the wider community.
While we will provide the information, it's up to every one of us to do our best to support them in these strangest of times and to ensure they can remain in business post-Covid 19.
While only essential retailers are allowed to operate as normal during Level 5, many retailers are operating a "click and collect" service under the regulations (the 5km rule still applies).
By helping each other we can make a big difference. Spending money in your area keeps money circulating in the local economy and helps to preserve jobs.
Here are today's five@five:
Kavanagh's SuperValu. Dungloe
https://www.facebook.com/supervalu.dungloe/
Supervalu Dungloe keeping it local. Checkout our facebook for more deals.
Harkin's Fireplaces
https://www.facebook.com/HarkinFireplaces
Harkin Fireplaces is a leading fireplace and stove company with a huge selection in stock to choose from.
Greene's Shoes
Free delivery over €40 and click and collect available in store
Cosyhome Fuels
https://www.facebook.com/cosyhomefuels
Ordering your oil couldn't be easier, call us on 074 97 35400 or order and pay securely online
Sean Rooney, Castle Street, Ballyshannon
https://www.facebook.com/rooneysbutcher/
See our facebook page for great offers.
