Supporting local businesses in Donegal - today's five@five

The Donegal Democrat, Donegal People’s Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times are all supporting local businesses which remain open and continue to trade (physically or online) despite the introduction of Level 5 restrictions.
Each day on our Donegal Live website and on our social channels we will highlight five local businesses which are still operating and providing a service to their customers and the wider community.
While we will provide the information, it's up to every one of us to do our best to support them in these strangest of times and to ensure they can remain in business post-Covid 19.
While only essential retailers are allowed to operate as normal during Level 5, many retailers are operating a "click and collect" service under the regulations (the 5km rule still applies).
By helping each other we can make a big difference. Spending money in your area keeps money circulating in the local economy and helps to preserve jobs.
Here are today's five@five
County Seat, Letterkenny
https://www.facebook.com/CountySeatClothing
Our vouchers never expire and can be delivered at this time. Give us a call or get in touch via our social media
Carpet Interiors, Letterkenny
https://www.facebook.com/carpet.interiorsletterkenny
We will be operating on an APPOINTMENT only basis until December 2nd. Give us and call or send us a DM for more information
Foys, Letterkenny
https://foys.ie/
Please note we are open as usual instore and online
Eske Pharmacy, Donegal Town
https://www.facebook.com/eskepharmacy.donegal
Ckeck out our facebook page for updated offers.
Byrnes Meats, Dunkineely
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Byrne's%20Meats/182202925146635/
Call in or phone us on 074 9737524
