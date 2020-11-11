PROPERTY WATCH: This four-bedroom home in the Hills of Donegal could be yours for just €50,000

Contact
4, Molly's Meadows, Malin, Co. Donegal
This four-bedroom home nestled on the outskirts of the picturesque village of Malin is going under the hammer later this month with a starting price tag of just €50,000.
Malin village is picturesque and well kept, with Ireland's second-longest stone bridge, and it's ten arches spanning the bay providing the main route into the village.
Not far away is the idyllic Lagg Chapel, Lagg beach and the famous Five Fingers strand, where Trawbrega Bay meets the Atlantic, on the coastal route to Malin Head. Five Fingers Strand boasts some of the highest sand dunes in Europe.
This spacious detached residence, set in an area of outstanding natural beauty, boasts four bedrooms, a bathroom, WC, open plan kitchen/living area.
While set in a tranquil environment, the house is set in a small development of only four properties.
For sale by public auction on Thursday, November 26, this property represents excellent value for money with a reserve of €50,000.
