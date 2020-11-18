Supporting businesses in Donegal - see today's five@five

Contact
#KeepDonegalInBusiness
The Donegal Democrat, Donegal People’s Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times are all supporting local businesses which remain open and continue to trade (physically or online) despite the introduction of Level 5 restrictions.
Each day on our Donegal Live website and on our social channels we will highlight five local businesses which are still operating and providing a service to their customers and the wider community.
By helping each other we can make a big difference. Spending money in your area keeps money circulating in the local economy and helps to preserve jobs.
Here are today's five@five
Pearse O'Neill, Ballyshannon
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100010701222649
Drop in or view our Facebook page
DMG MOTORS, Donegal Town
www.dmgmotors.ie
We remain fully operational as an essential service for all your maintenance and repair requirements. Our opening hours are unchanged: Monday to Friday – 9:00 to 17:30. While our sales showroom doors will remain closed, our #DigitalDealership is fully open
Mooney Boats, Killybegs
https://mooneyboats.ie/shop/index.php?route=common/home
Check out our online shop - DELIVERY OR CLICK AND COLLECT available
Donegal Stationery, Letterkenny
https://www.facebook.com/Donegal-Stationery-Co-126693064018875
Phone orders on 074 9121701 or visit web page www.stationeryshop.ie or Facebook Donegal Stationery
Donegal Plumbing & Heating, Donegal Town
https://www.facebook.com/donegalplumbingandheating
Call us or view our offers on Facebook
