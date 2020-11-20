Supporting businesses in Donegal - see today's five@five

Contact
The Donegal Democrat, Donegal People’s Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times are all supporting local businesses which remain open and continue to trade (physically or online) despite the introduction of Level 5 restrictions.
Each day on our Donegal Live website and on our social channels we will highlight five local businesses which are still operating and providing a service to their customers and the wider community.
By helping each other we can make a big difference. Spending money in your area keeps money circulating in the local economy and helps to preserve jobs.
Here are today's five@five
Liam Farren, Donegal town
https://www.facebook.com/LF-Tool-Hire-1458300984397796/
View our facebook pages for details
Catherine's Salon, Letterkenny
http://www.catherineslaserbeautysalon.com/
View our facebook pages for details
Ballyshannon Coal, Ballyshannon
https://www.facebook.com/ballyshannoncoal1
View our facebook pages for details
Kee's Hotel. Stranorlar
See our website for offers
Morna's Patch, Donegal
https://www.facebook.com/Mornas-Patch-715808418450435
View all offers on our facebook page
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.