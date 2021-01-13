Jobs: Major retailer set to take on extra staff in Donegal

Aldi Ireland has announced that it is seeking to recruit 32 new employees for its stores in County Donegal.

Opportunities available include 17 permanent positions across Aldi’s six Donegal stores.

Aldi is recruiting more than 1,050 new store employees across the country throughout 2021, which include 700 permanent positions and 350 temporary jobs to support busy key trading periods.

Aldi has witnessed a surge in sales and customer footfall in the last 12 months, with sales growing by 15.2% and with over 1.4 million households shopping at its stores.

Commenting, Niall O’Connor, Group Managing Director Aldi Ireland said: “Our stores have seen a major increase in customer footfall since the Covid-19 pandemic began."