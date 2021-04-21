New Donegal place brand to launch on Friday

An exciting new place brand for Donegal will be officially launched this coming Friday, April 30 and will see Donegal positioned as a great place to live, work, invest, explore and study.

The project, which is being led by Donegal County Council, will be officially launched by the council cathaoirleach, Cllr Rena Donaghey and Charlie McConalogue TD, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, at 3pm during a special online event.

"A huge amount of work has gone into the development of the new place brand, with extensive research, design and development aligned to Donegal’s proposition.

"I am both delighted and excited to officially launch the new Donegal brand, which will provide a strong identity and communications platform for the county moving forward, said Cllr Donaghey.

The initiative will also involve the revamp of the Donegal.ie website as the online home for the new Donegal place brand.

The site will become an important resource for the people of Donegal seeking service information, investors looking to set-up in the region or remote workers considering options to avail of a better work/life balance which could include one of the many co-working hub solutions available across the county.

It will also create a ‘sense of place’ for Donegal online as a central information point and networking hub to attract residents, investors, explorers, students and workers.

Place branding and economic development specialists OCO Global, the consultants who are delivering the project have undertaken extensive consultations with stakeholders across the region, which has provided valuable insight in the development of the new brand identity.

Newly appointed council chief executive, John McLaughlin, said the new place brand will help to attract investors, workers and relocators to the county through the new site and digital platforms.

"It will be an important tool to help showcase the unique and high quality of life and investment opportunity in the county.

"I would encourage the people of Donegal to get behind the brand and share with family and friends so that Donegal becomes a recognised destination to live, invest and study in, globally," he said.

The virtual launch will see the official unveiling of the new Donegal place brand identity and a number of brand ambassadors will join the event helping to bring the new place brand to life through their stories.

The new donegal.ie site will also launch on Friday and will contain some factual and engaging content for all the people of Donegal.

In addition there will be a range of digital assets such as the new brand logo, desktop wallpaper and virtual meeting backgrounds available to download and use for all Donegal ambassadors.