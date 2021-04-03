Donegal arts centre streaming online performances over Easter

The Regional Cultural Centre has teamed up with two Donegal festivals to present two free concerts this Easter weekend.

On Saturday night, Apri 3, the RCC will stream the Django Sur Lennon Online Concert (Facebook and YouTube) at 8pm in association with the festival of the same name.

Django Sur Lennon is a non-profit gyspy jazz festival celebrating the music of the great Django Reinhardt in the village of Ramelton.

The festival is organised by volunteers Donough Cleary, Donal Casey, Martin McGinley, John Kinsella, Damien Doherty and Simon McCafferty.

Saturday’s online concert features a host of talent from the world of gypsy jazz, including Angelo Debarre, Aurore Voilqué, Mathieu Chatelain and Claudius Depont; The Paulus Schäfer Group; Ron Fitzgerald with Sam Farthing and Friends and Keith Bowers and Kristi O’Donnell.

This concert is free, but donations will be more than welcome to ensure Django Sur Lennon can return to Donegal later in the year. Donation links will be posted during the concert.

On Easter Sunday night, April 4 at 8pm the RCC ‘moves west’ to join forces with Scoil Gheimhridh Ghaoth Dobhair for the renowned winter school’s closing concert.

Following a long weekend of online workshops featuring some of the great names in Irish traditional music as tutors, Scoil Gheimhridh’s online edition will come to a close with a pre-recorded performance by Diane Cannon.

Recorded late last year in the RCC, the well-known West Donegal singer is joined by musicians Theresa Kavanagh and Mánus Lunny (Capercaillie).

In addition to its collaboration with these two popular festivals, the RCC is delighted to bring East Weekend to a close, on Easter Monday at 8pm, with an extended performance by Tanya McCole.

The popular Ardara singer featured in the RCC St Patrick’s Day Music Stream, presented in association with Letterkenny Chamber of Commerce, and this is the extended, unseen version.