Donegal arts centre streaming online performances over Easter

Contact
There will be an extended performance by Ardara’s Tanya McCole recorded at the RCC, streaming, on Easter Monday
The Regional Cultural Centre has teamed up with two Donegal festivals to present two free concerts this Easter weekend.
On Saturday night, Apri 3, the RCC will stream the Django Sur Lennon Online Concert (Facebook and YouTube) at 8pm in association with the festival of the same name.
Django Sur Lennon is a non-profit gyspy jazz festival celebrating the music of the great Django Reinhardt in the village of Ramelton.
The festival is organised by volunteers Donough Cleary, Donal Casey, Martin McGinley, John Kinsella, Damien Doherty and Simon McCafferty.
Saturday’s online concert features a host of talent from the world of gypsy jazz, including Angelo Debarre, Aurore Voilqué, Mathieu Chatelain and Claudius Depont; The Paulus Schäfer Group; Ron Fitzgerald with Sam Farthing and Friends and Keith Bowers and Kristi O’Donnell.
This concert is free, but donations will be more than welcome to ensure Django Sur Lennon can return to Donegal later in the year. Donation links will be posted during the concert.
On Easter Sunday night, April 4 at 8pm the RCC ‘moves west’ to join forces with Scoil Gheimhridh Ghaoth Dobhair for the renowned winter school’s closing concert.
Following a long weekend of online workshops featuring some of the great names in Irish traditional music as tutors, Scoil Gheimhridh’s online edition will come to a close with a pre-recorded performance by Diane Cannon.
Recorded late last year in the RCC, the well-known West Donegal singer is joined by musicians Theresa Kavanagh and Mánus Lunny (Capercaillie).
In addition to its collaboration with these two popular festivals, the RCC is delighted to bring East Weekend to a close, on Easter Monday at 8pm, with an extended performance by Tanya McCole.
The popular Ardara singer featured in the RCC St Patrick’s Day Music Stream, presented in association with Letterkenny Chamber of Commerce, and this is the extended, unseen version.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
There will be an extended performance by Ardara’s Tanya McCole recorded at the RCC, streaming, on Easter Monday
Shay Given kicking football in the garden with his younger brother Paul who was in the colours of Shay's club at the time, Blackburn Rovers
The Blanche at Lifford facing in the Letterkenny direction, just one of the journeys to be featured in tomorrow's talk
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.