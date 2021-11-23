Search

23/11/2021

Tickets still available for John Grant at An Grianán

The Michigan-born performer was originally set to play as part of Earagail Arts Festival 2020

John Grant plays at An Grianán on December 2

Tickets are still available for the highly-anticipated appearance of John Grant at An Grianán Theatre Letterkenny next week.

The Michigan-born performer is one of the most high-profile performers to perform in the county in recent years. He was originally set to play songs from across his celebrated career as part of Earagail Arts Festival 2020, but like so many events across the globe, the tour was put on hold.

Earagail Arts Festival, in association with Paradigm, are presenting John Grant at An Grianán on Thursday, December 2 at 8pm.

The demise of his first band The Czars led him to abandon music for five years before an instantly acclaimed solo career, chart success and a Best International Male Solo Artist nomination at the 2014 BRITS alongside Eminem and Justin Timberlake.

Sinead O’Connor and Tracey Thorn have guested on Grant’s records, he has sung live with Alison Goldfrapp and Kylie Minogue, performed at the 2017 Songs Of Scott Walker (1967-70) BBC Prom, and co-written and sung on Hercules and Love Affair and Robbie Williams albums. He recorded the Kindling duet with Elbow then went on to tour with them in 2018.

His music has been used in films such as Andrew Haigh’s drama Weekend and Daisy Asquith’s Queerama. In 2016, he fronted BBC Radio 4’s Reimagining The City, taking listeners around Reykjavik, where Grant has lived since 2012.

In April 2017 he curated North Atlantic Flux: Sounds from Smoky Bay in Hull, showcasing thrilling and innovative musicians from Scandinavia and Iceland.

His 2018 album Love Is Magic is a collection of often brutal diatribes and confessionals, where humour, fear, anxiety and anger overlap as Grant, with trademark candour, figuratively exposes the machinations of his saturated brain.

“Each record I make is more of an amalgamation of who I am,” he said. “The more I do this, the more I trust myself, and the closer I get to making what I imagine in my head.”

Grant’s fifth solo album, Boy From Michigan, was released in June. Tickets purchased for the original date will still be valid for this newly-scheduled date. If you have not yet purchased tickets book online now or call the An Grianán Theatre Box Office on Tel 07491 20777 for booking information or enquiries.

Due to the updated Covid Guidelines, as announced by the government on October 19, all adults attending shows must provide proof of vaccination and unvaccinated under 18s must be accompanied by a vaccinated adult. Visit angrianan.com for more info on current guidelines.

Earagail Arts Festival is supported by Donegal County Council, Arts Council Ireland and Wild Atlantic Way.

