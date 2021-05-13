Contact

Two for Today: Tots and Tassels

A great ranges of items are available to order now

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

As part of the Back in Business campaign by donegallive.ie - we will be highlighting two Donegal businesses every day to help drive the local economy and encourage people to shop locally. By supporting local businesses you support local jobs and the local economy. 

As the country reopens, more and more shops and services in this county are becoming available, so make sure to support them and to continue to support them.  

Here's today's first featured business in the Two for Today initiative: 

Tots and Tassels is a children's clothing shop in Donegal town, covering from new born to 16 years, stocking Mayoral, Name it, Tuc Tuc and Diesel to name but a few. Covering every occasion from christening, first communion, confirmation and everything inbetween. 

YOU CAN MESSAGE US ON FACEBOOK TO ORDER ANY ITEMS

For more information go to the link below:

https://www.facebook.com/totsdonegal

