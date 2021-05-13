Two for Today: Donegal Stationery Company - supplying top quality products for decades

As part of the Back in Business campaign by donegallive.ie - is higglighting businesses in Donegal to help drive the local economy and encourage people to shop locally.

Donegal Stationery Company, based in Letterkenny, is well known throughout the county.

Located on Lower Main Street in Letterkenny, Donegal Stationery Company is your first port of call for a hugh selection of products ranging from office supplies, to posters, educational aids and art materials.

OPEN FOR APPOINTMENTS

Contact: (074) 912 1701

Or go to the website http://www.stationeryshop.ie/



Send a message to donegalstationeryco@gmail.com or go to the facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/Donegal-Stationery-Co-126693064018875