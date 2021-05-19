Two for Today: Get all you need and much more at Britton's pharmacy

Search our Archive
Shops and businesses are opened up across the county and country and the excitement is tangible this week as people look forward to a weekend of blissful shopping.
As part of the Back in Business campaign by Donegallive.ie - we will be highlighting two Donegal businesses every day to help drive the local economy and encourage people to shop locally.
As the country reopens, more and more shops and services in Donegal are becoming available, so make sure to support them.
Here's our first instalment of the Two for Today initiative:
Britton's Pharmacy:
Phone 074 97 21008
Britton's is a family-run pharmacy located in the heart of Donegal Town where they have been proudly serving the community for over 40 years.
Find out more at their Facebook page, here and there Instagram page, here
County Seat
Phone 074 91 21 763
County Seat is a Letterkenny-based, family business, who pride themselves on affordability and quality. As well as being a leading Menswear and Ladies wear store, they are also the north west most prominent school wear provider. In menswear, they offer brands including, Diesel, Kingpin, Outrage, Wrangler, Mustang jeans, Bench, Benetti and their suiting is by Scotts, Steeger and Benetti.
* 50% off selected stock
*Free national delivery on orders over €70
*Irish brands in stock
*Buy local
Check out their Facebook page, here and their Instagram page, here.
