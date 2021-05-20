Search our Archive

Two for Today: Put your best foot forward with carpet interiors in Letterkenny

Call Foy & Company and make an appointment with an interior design expert

Reporter:

Michelle Nic Pháidín

The excitement is tangible this week as shops and businesses across the county open up for the first time months. 

As part of the Back in Business campaign by Donegallive.ie - we will be highlighting two Donegal businesses every day to help drive the local economy and encourage people to shop locally.

As the country reopens, more and more shops and services in Donegal are becoming available, so make sure to support them.

Here's our first instalment of the Two for Today initiative: 

Carpet Interiors

Phone 074 91 21533

Email info@carpetinteriors.com

Carpet Interiors is Donegal’s largest flooring retailer has been in business since 1981. Located on the Mountain Top, in Letterkenny, they offer a personal, professional service and are continually expanding due to ever-changing trends in flooring.

With over 600 rolls of carpet, 300 rolls of vinyl and a large selection and variety of engineered, solid and laminate wooden floors, luxury vinyl tiles and rugs in stock you’ll be spoilt for choice, with our large in store stock allowing for prompt delivery and fitting.

Find out more on their Facebook page, here and their instagram page, here

Or why not go to straight to their website by clicking here

XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX

Foy & Company

Call the Letterkenny on 074 91 21 925 or call Ballybofey on 074 91 34 444

Email sale@foys.ie

Home Department store, specialising in residential and commercial interior design. There are two branches, one in Ballybofey and one in Letterkenny. Call now and make an appointment with an interior design expert. 

Check out their Facebook page, here and their Instagram page, here. 

You can also find them on Snapchat and on Twitter @foyandcompany. 

