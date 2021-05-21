Two for Today: County Seat in Letterkenny - where great style never goes out of fashion

As part of the Back in Business campaign by Donegallive.ie - we are highlighting two Donegal businesses every day to help drive the local economy and encourage people to shop locally.

As the country reopens, more and more shops and services in Donegal are becoming available, so make sure to support them.

County Seat in Letterkenny is one of Donegal's longest established and well known clothes shops.

As a family business, it prides itself on affordability and quality. As well as being a leading menswear and ladieswear store, it is also the north west's most prominent schoolwear provider. In menswear, it offer brands including, Diesel, Kingpin, Outrage, Wrangler, Mustang jeans, Bench, Benetti and our suiting is by Scotts, Steeger and Benetti. It also specialises in men's suits.

The helpful and friendly staff are always on hand to offer advice and guidance.

And the shop also does great coffee, to take away!

County Seat

Lower Main Street, Letterkenny

(074) 912 1763



info@countyseat.ie