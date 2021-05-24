Two for today: Gifts for every occasion at Mourne Antiques and Jewellery

As part of the Back in Business campaign by donegallive.ie, we will be highlighting two Donegal businesses every day to help drive the local economy and encourage people to shop locally.

Mourne Antiques

Phone 087 243 4060

E-mail frances@mourneantiques.com

Mourne Antiques and Jewellery is a Letterkenny-based shop which really is a treasure trove. You can expect to find gifts for your loved ones, family and friends in this popular shop. The shop houses collectables, vintage and antique pieces. They hold an extensive range of jewellery - both antique gold and diamond, and modern silver and designer. You will also find plenty of China, furniture, pictures, silver and much more in this Cathedral town shop.

Find out more about this shop at their facebook page by clicking here and their Instragram page by clicking here.