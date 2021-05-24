Search our Archive

1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Great quality, great service and great prices at Callaghan Jewellers

Find the perfect ring to say 'I do'

Great quality, great service and great prices at Callaghan Jewellers

Reporter:

Michelle Nic Pháidín

As part of the Back in Business campaign by donegallive.ie, we will be highlighting two Donegal businesses every day to help drive the local economy and encourage people to shop locally. 

Since the easing of restrictions more and more people have visited their shops and used local businesses for their great local service. Support your local business and they will support you. 

Callaghan Jewellers

Phone 074 93 63030

Email hello@callaghanjewellers.com 

Selling beautiful items since 1960, Callaghan's Jewellers stock a range of unique and beautiful jewellery from popular brands and styles such as Claddagh Jewellery, Rebecca Jewellery and LMD Jewellery. They also offer a stunning range of engagement rings, wedding rings and more. All online or instore.

  • Lots of new pieces starting to arrive this week 
  • Find your classic pearls at Callaghans Jewellers
  • A business that pride themselves on knowing what their customer wants and needs

You will find Callaghan Jewellers on Instagram by clicking here

You can find them on Facebook by clicking, here

Please visit their website - you can also shop online, just click here.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie