Great quality, great service and great prices at Callaghan Jewellers

As part of the Back in Business campaign by donegallive.ie, we will be highlighting two Donegal businesses every day to help drive the local economy and encourage people to shop locally.

Since the easing of restrictions more and more people have visited their shops and used local businesses for their great local service. Support your local business and they will support you.

Callaghan Jewellers

Phone 074 93 63030

Email hello@callaghanjewellers.com

Selling beautiful items since 1960, Callaghan's Jewellers stock a range of unique and beautiful jewellery from popular brands and styles such as Claddagh Jewellery, Rebecca Jewellery and LMD Jewellery. They also offer a stunning range of engagement rings, wedding rings and more. All online or instore.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Callaghan Jewellers (@callaghanjewellers)

Lots of new pieces starting to arrive this week

Find your classic pearls at Callaghans Jewellers

A business that pride themselves on knowing what their customer wants and needs

You will find Callaghan Jewellers on Instagram by clicking here

You can find them on Facebook by clicking, here

Please visit their website - you can also shop online, just click here.