Plenty of traffic likely for well paid car testing jobs

A flood of applications are likely for a number of car mechanics’ jobs in Donegal that pay around €800 a week - before tax.

Applus Car Testing Service Ltd Ireland, the company that operates the National Car Testing Service (NCT), has vacancies to fill.

Recruitment firm, Indeed, has posted details in relation to the NCT test centre in Letterkenny. This is a permanent position with a listed salary of €40,500 - €49,500 a year. It says that it is currently “recruiting for a number of Vehicle Inspectors on various shifts on a permanent contract, to conduct vehicle tests in an efficient manner, offering a quality standard of service to members of the public, reporting to your Team Leader/Regional Manager.”

Applicants will need to have a number of qualifications, including a Department of Education and Science Motor Trade Certificate or National Craft Certificate or equivalent to Level 6 on the NFQ, a full driving licence, customer Service and strong communication skills, and an ability to operate as an effective member of a team.

The benefits include: permanent secure employment with an international company, monthly bonus payments, pension, annual salary reviews, life cover, healthcare, and ongoing training and education.

Applus, is a Spanish multinational testing and services group, and in 2018 was successful in securing a second NCT contract in Ireland, which means it will operate test centres here until 2030.