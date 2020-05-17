Plenty of traffic likely for well paid car testing jobs

Contact
NCT centres are run by Applus
A flood of applications are likely for a number of car mechanics’ jobs in Donegal that pay around €800 a week - before tax.
Applus Car Testing Service Ltd Ireland, the company that operates the National Car Testing Service (NCT), has vacancies to fill.
Recruitment firm, Indeed, has posted details in relation to the NCT test centre in Letterkenny. This is a permanent position with a listed salary of €40,500 - €49,500 a year. It says that it is currently “recruiting for a number of Vehicle Inspectors on various shifts on a permanent contract, to conduct vehicle tests in an efficient manner, offering a quality standard of service to members of the public, reporting to your Team Leader/Regional Manager.”
Applicants will need to have a number of qualifications, including a Department of Education and Science Motor Trade Certificate or National Craft Certificate or equivalent to Level 6 on the NFQ, a full driving licence, customer Service and strong communication skills, and an ability to operate as an effective member of a team.
The benefits include: permanent secure employment with an international company, monthly bonus payments, pension, annual salary reviews, life cover, healthcare, and ongoing training and education.
Applus, is a Spanish multinational testing and services group, and in 2018 was successful in securing a second NCT contract in Ireland, which means it will operate test centres here until 2030.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.