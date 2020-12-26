Revealed: Go ahead given to build more bedrooms at high profile, luxury Donegal hotel

Planning officials have given the green light for additional bedrooms at one of the north-west’s best known hotels.

Donegal Co. Council has granted planning permission for the construction of 18 additional bedrooms at the luxury Harvey's Point Hotel, outside Donegal Town.

The planning application from Donegal Hospitality Limited, was originally lodged in October.

The go-ahead has been given subject to five planning conditions.

The hotel, which employs up to 120 people, attracts a considerable number of people to the region each year and is considered as one of the leading hotels in the north-west. It currently has 77 bedrooms.