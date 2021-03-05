I'll drink to that! Success for Irish company at 2021 World Vodka Awards

Contact
One of Ireland’s newest distilleries is already making waves on the world stage.
Sliabh Liag Distillers in Donegal are the producers of Assaranca vodka, which has been named Ireland's best vodka in the infused or botanical category at the 2021 World Vodka Awards!
Gently distilled in Donegal with rowan berries, and local hand-picked gorse flowers, Assaranca has a sweet grassy coconut aroma and superb softness.
The citation with the award stated: "Vegetal on the nose with strong woody and fruity notes. With a touch of plum. The palate has got subtle sweetness and is well balanced with notes of pepper on the finish."
The company continues to go from strength. Last month its Silkie Irish Whiskey won a gold medal and was named Category Winner of the blended whiskey category at the 2021 World Whiskies Awards and its Dark Silkie also won a Silver medal.
Its first Distillery, An Dúlamán Gin Distillery, sits to the west of the famous Sliabh Liag cliffs.
The site of the new whiskey distillery (which is currently under construction) is in the historic town of Ardara.
Sliabh Liag Distillers is the first distilling company in Donegal for over 175 years, established with the purpose of reclaiming the distilling heritage of Donegal.
