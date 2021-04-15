Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal Teachta views new report as a 'missed opportunity' to deliver a fair recovery plan

The Stability Programme Update underlines the impact Covid-19 has had on jobs and the economy

Donegal Teachta views new report as a 'missed opportunity' to deliver a fair recovery plan

Pearse Doherty views report as missed opportunity

Reporter:

Michelle Nic Phaidin

A new Government report published by the Department of Finance has been described by Deputy Pearse Docherty as lacking credibility, direction and the vision needed to secure a fair economic recovery and a better future.  

He added that the report contained no credible path as to how the government can deliver on the needs of workers and families over the next five years, and that Fine Gael need to recognise that a balanced economy is as important as achieving a balanced budget.

Teachta Doherty said:“The Stability Programme Update underlines the impact Covid-19 has had on jobs and our economy, but also points towards our ability to bounce back provided a successful vaccine roll out and an appropriate policy response to support incomes, jobs and businesses.

“With unemployment forecast to remain below pre-pandemic levels until after 2025, it is crucial that measures remain in place to support incomes, with a credible jobs strategy brought forward to provide opportunities and avoid the scourge of long-term unemployment."

He said that today, Thursday, was an opportunity to put forward a credible and ambitious plan to address the challenges faced before this pandemic and that he feels the report failed to deliver.  

He said opportunities were missed: “To end the housing crisis created by Fine Gael, to ensure that our children no longer sit in the most crowded classrooms in Europe, to tackle a decade of underinvestment and mismanagement in our hospitals by successive Governments. To take advantage of the low cost of debt-financing in order to invest in infrastructure across the country, boosting regional development and an inclusive recovery."

He said that he feels that today's report provided no course of direction whereby the Government could deliver for the people: “Today’s report failed to provide that ambition, with no credible path of how the government can deliver on the needs of workers and families over the next five years. Fine Gael need to recognise that a balanced economy is just as important as achieving a balanced budget. There is no clarity on how the strategy published by government today can deliver in housing, health, education, jobs and climate action. Without that clarity, today’s report lacks credibility.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie