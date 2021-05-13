Same grub for Irish soldiers and prisoners under multi-million euro contracts

Contact
Fresh fruit and vegetables deal could be worth up to €5.6 million
Food companies have been put on notice that the Irish Prison Service and the Defence Forces could be included in big joint food supply tenders.
Office of Government Procurement issued prior information notices alerting firms that the contract to frozen foods, fresh fruit and vegetables and bread to the IPS and Defence Forces may be offered.
Details published on e-tenders show that the frozen food contract alone could be worth up to €6 million while the fruit, vegetables and related product deal is valued at €5.6 million.
An estimated value is not placed on the bread contract which includes cakes.
