Lough Eske Hotel is recruiting - opportunities to work in superb five-star Donegal hotel

One of Ireland’s leading hotels is recruiting new staff.

Donegal’s five-star Lough Eske Castle is looking for people to become part of ifs food and beverage team at the hotel.

It is looking for motivated individuals with a passion for delivering outstanding customer service.

There are a number of positions available as part of its breakfast and dinner teams - ahd there are flexible working hours.

To apply please send your CV to careers@lougheskecastlehotel.com

Award winning

A long list of enviable and prestigious awards has been received by Lough Eske Castle Hotel throughout the years. Recent awards include being named Ireland's Castle Wedding Venue of the Year 2020, two AA Rosettes for Culinary Excellence in Cedars Restaurant, Ulster Spa of the Year 2019 by Irish Tatler Magazine, Luxury Wellness Spa & Luxury Countryside Spa 2018 at the World Luxury Spa Awards, Conde Nast's Top Ten Luxury Hotels 2018, 2019 and 2020 in Ireland, Ulster Wedding Venue of the Year 2018 and Luxury Hotel of the Year 2017.

Lough Eske Castle has a long history which is wrapped in the story of Co. Donegal and Ireland. It is a story of being carved piece by piece from local stone carried by Clydesdale horses along specially constructed roadways. It is a tale of being won, lost, ruined and restored. Powerful 14th century clans of Donegal the O'Donnells had their seat here, wealthy landowners ruled from here and Edwardian glamour was played out.

In 1861 the new Lough Eske Castle, as we know it today, was built on the site of the old Brooke Mansion.

Always a place for entertaining international guests since 1861, Lough Eske Castle remains full of warm Donegal hospitality today as it did over 150 years ago.