08 Apr 2022

Consultation process for new County Donegal Development Plan 2024-2030 starts

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

08 Apr 2022 2:52 PM

It has been announced today that Donegal County Council has commenced the preparation of a new County Donegal Development Plan for the period 2024-2030. 

A Pre-Draft public consultation process has commenced and runs from today, Friday April 8 to Friday June 3, 2022 (inclusive).

The new development plan will set out an overall strategy for the proper planning and sustainable development of Donegal from 2024-2030. It will include a written statement (with text, objectives and policies), maps (with zonings) and associated Environmental Reports.

It will also include Local Area Plans for Buncrana and Bundoran and a Settlement Framework Plan for Ballybofey/Stranorlar, dealing exclusively with economic development opportunities arising from the TEN-T Priority Route Improvement Project Donegal.

The plan will guide future planning and public investment decisions across a wide range of development areas including housing, economic development, climate change, transport infrastructure, and the management of our natural and built heritage.

The plan will be made in 3 stages over a 2-year period namely: Stage 1: Pre-Draft Preparation, Stage 2: Draft Plan, and Stage 3: Amendments to the draft plan. The plan is currently at Stage 1: Pre-Draft Preparation. 

The public can help to shape the new development plan and the Council welcomes submissions from all sections of society during the current Pre-Draft Public Consultation which runs until Friday, June 3, 2022. 

The public can learn more about the preparation of the new plan, read the Pre-Draft Issues and Options Paper and get involved by visiting the dedicated website for the new plan at www.donegaldevplan.ie

