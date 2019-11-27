Donegal and Derry enthusiasts flocking to Burt's Big Bingo

St Mary's Hall in Burt is once again the venue for the extremely popular Burt's Big Bingo.

The event will take place on Sunday, December 1, at 3.00pm. Books cost €10, with sheets costing €2 and optional. There is a prize €200 for the Ninth House (full) and €50 for the line. All other lines and houses cost €25 and €50.

The sheet sales will have the prizes marked on them. There will also good raffle prizes on the day. Proceeds going to Parish Funds. Please tell your friends to come and join us too.