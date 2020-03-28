2km from home online tool to plan your exercise during the Covid-19 lockdown

The Irish government have implemented further social restrictions in an effort to combat the coronavirus Covid-19.

People can take brief individual physical exercise within your locality, which may include children from your household within 2 kilometres of your home and adhering to strict 2-metre social distancing measures,

This map will show you what that radius looks like. You can drag the pin to your exact location for precise measurement from your door.

Stay Home - Stay Safe. We’re in this together!

If the map doesn't show; enable location services on your phone and for your browser, allow the site permission to your access your location.