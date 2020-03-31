Donegal school generously donates personal protection equipment to Letterkenny University Hospital

Contact
AVS donates personal protection equipment for front line healthcare workers during Covid-19
The Abbey Vocational School (AVS) in Donegal Town is contributing to the welfare of those on the front line of the Covid-19 crisis by donating personal protective equipment (PPE).
Deputy Principal Ronan Doherty delivered the school's spare equipment to Donegal Town Garda Station on Tuesday. Gardaí are arranging delivery of the PPE which includes masks, gloves, disposable aprons, face shields, goggles and protective glasses to Letterkenny University Hospital.
