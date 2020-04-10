Elderly patients being transferred from Donegal healthcare unit due to Covid-19 crisis

Contact
Donegal hospital patients being transferred due to Covid-19
Patients at the Rock Hospital are being transferred to another centre to facility management of the Covid-19 crisis.
A person close to a patient at the Rock told Donegal Live: "They are being moved now at the moment. The Rock is a very old building and just doesn't have the facilities for the kind of isolation that is needed.
"It is a worrying time but I believe it is the right decision. I'm told they are being moved to a brand new ward at St Joseph's, so they will be better off there."
It is understood that all patients at the Rock are being transferred to St Joseph's Hospital in Stranorlar, and that this is a temporary measure.
The Rock Hospital is in Ballyshannon. It caters for elderly people who need full-time hospital care, housing a maximum of 22 patients.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Bundoran Adventure Park should be bustling with activities and fun fair rides but instead lies eerily silent as the normally busy Easter tourist period approaches
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.