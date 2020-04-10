Elderly patients being transferred from Donegal healthcare unit due to Covid-19 crisis

Patients at the Rock Hospital are being transferred to another centre to facility management of the Covid-19 crisis.

A person close to a patient at the Rock told Donegal Live: "They are being moved now at the moment. The Rock is a very old building and just doesn't have the facilities for the kind of isolation that is needed.

"It is a worrying time but I believe it is the right decision. I'm told they are being moved to a brand new ward at St Joseph's, so they will be better off there."

It is understood that all patients at the Rock are being transferred to St Joseph's Hospital in Stranorlar, and that this is a temporary measure.

The Rock Hospital is in Ballyshannon. It caters for elderly people who need full-time hospital care, housing a maximum of 22 patients.