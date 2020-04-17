Donegal gardaí collect personal protection equipment to distribute to nursing homes

Contact
Gardaí collect PPE for Donegal nursing homes
One of the most encouraging aspects to the Covid-19 crisis is the way in which public, private and voluntary groups are rallying together for the greater good of the community.
There is much concern about the welfare of patients and staff in nursing homes at the moment. And so after a very early start, two members of An Garda Síochana in Donegal, Sergeant Caroline Meehan and Garda Sean Rogers made the round trip to Longwood, Co Meath. They brought back specialist personal protection equipment (PPE) for nursing homes in Donegal.
The distribution of the much-needed PPE is being co-ordinated by Cllr Niamh Kennedy (Ind) and will go some way to stopping the spread of the virus among this vulnerable group of people.
