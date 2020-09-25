Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

What do the latest Covid-19 restrictions mean for people attending court in Donegal?

The Court Service has issued a statement regarding Covid-19 restrictions

Court Service issues statement in light of new Covid-19 restrictions in Donegal

Court Service issues statement in light of new Covid-19 restrictions in Donegal

Reporter:

Siobhán McNamara

People in Donegal who are due to appear in court over the next three weeks are advised that sittings will go ahead despite heightened Covid-19 restrictions.

Donegal moves to Level Three restrictions from midnight, impacting many areas of life in the county for the next three weeks. But those who are scheduled to appear in court are advised that there are no significant changes expected.

People attending court and those involved in proceedings are reminded to adhere to existing court guidelines, to wear a facemask, use the hand sanitiser provided and respect physical distancing. Furthermore, only those with essential court business should attend.

The Courts Service has issued a statement in response to increased restrictions in Donegal Dublin.

It reads: "Courts staying open to provide safe access to justice is a key priority for Government. The courts therefore continue to stay open with protective public health measures in place, to support the safety of all staff and court users.

"Only those who have business in court buildings and those summoned for jury duty should attend. Court users are reminded of the public health practices now familiar to us all – wearing a face covering, good hand and respiratory hygiene at all times and not attending court if you have symptoms associated with Covid-19."

Any change to sittings will be published on www.courts.ie and on Twitter @CourtsServiceIE

 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie