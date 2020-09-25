What do the latest Covid-19 restrictions mean for people attending court in Donegal?

People in Donegal who are due to appear in court over the next three weeks are advised that sittings will go ahead despite heightened Covid-19 restrictions.

Donegal moves to Level Three restrictions from midnight, impacting many areas of life in the county for the next three weeks. But those who are scheduled to appear in court are advised that there are no significant changes expected.

People attending court and those involved in proceedings are reminded to adhere to existing court guidelines, to wear a facemask, use the hand sanitiser provided and respect physical distancing. Furthermore, only those with essential court business should attend.

The Courts Service has issued a statement in response to increased restrictions in Donegal Dublin.

It reads: "Courts staying open to provide safe access to justice is a key priority for Government. The courts therefore continue to stay open with protective public health measures in place, to support the safety of all staff and court users.

"Only those who have business in court buildings and those summoned for jury duty should attend. Court users are reminded of the public health practices now familiar to us all – wearing a face covering, good hand and respiratory hygiene at all times and not attending court if you have symptoms associated with Covid-19."

Any change to sittings will be published on www.courts.ie and on Twitter @CourtsServiceIE