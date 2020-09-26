New Covid-19 test centre opening in Donegal due to increased demand for tests

Final preparations are underway for the opening of a new Covid-19 test centre in south Donegal.

The centre will be located at the Cleary Centre building in Donegal Town and is expected to open in the coming days.

This is very much welcomed by the people of south Donegal who had to travel to Letterkenny or Sligo for testing since the Ballyshannon centre closed mid-summer.

The Cleary Centre was an old school which was used for many years as a day facility for adults with intellectual disabilities. The building was deemed unfit for purpose some years ago and after a hard-fought campaign, plans were put in place for a new purpose-built facility on the same site. The service users are currently in a temporary facility elsewhere in Donegal Town.

Work has not yet begun on the new facility for adults with intellectual disabilities on the Cleary Centre site. It is not clear how long the Covid-19 test centre will remain in operation there.