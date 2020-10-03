Contact

A further sharp increase of Covid-19 cases in Donegal with 10 deaths nationwide

Dr Ronan Glynn said today's figures showed a significant escalation

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today (Saturday) been informed that 10 people with Covid-19 have died bringing the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland to 1,810.

As of midnight Friday the HPSC has been notified of 613 confirmed cases of Covid-19 of which 58 are in Donegal. There is now a total of 37,668 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

·         315 are men / 294 are women

·         68% are under 45 years of age

·         30% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

·         58 cases have been identified as community transmission

·         224 cases are in Dublin, 58 in Donegal, 46 in Cork, 44 in Kildare, 31 in Limerick, 28 in Laois, 21 in Kerry, 19 in Galway, 17 in Clare, 13 in Meath, 12 in Louth, 12 in Monaghan, 9 in Offaly, 9 in Tipperary, 9 in Wicklow, 8 in Cavan, 8 in Wexford, 7 in Carlow, 7 in Sligo, 7 in Roscommon, 6 in Mayo , 5 in Kilkenny, 5 in Westmeath, with the remaining 7 cases in 3 counties.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The Covid-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “The numbers being reported today and over the past week represent a significant escalation in the profile of Covid-19 in Ireland.

"For those aged 70+ and those who are medically vulnerable to COVID-19, it is strongly recommended that you should limit the number of people you meet to a very small core group of family members, carers or friends, for short periods of time, while remaining physically distant.

"We need to work together once again to make a significant impact on the number of cases in the community, and ultimately to reduce the number of people getting sick, being admitted to hospital and critical care, while protecting non-Covid healthcare services. I urge people in every county to follow the public health advice to stop the further spread of Covid-19.”

 

