Donegal tourism businesses sign up to Fáilte Ireland’s Covid-19 Safety Charter



Tourism businesses in Donegal are steadily signing up to Fáilte Ireland’s Covid-19 Safety Charter.



The Covid-19 Safety Charter was developed by the National Tourism Development Authority to instil public confidence in ‘safe breaks’ in Ireland.

Fáilte Ireland research shows the public expect and regard it as ‘important’ that appropriate safety measures are in place if they are to consider taking a domestic break in Ireland this year.

A total of 161 tourism businesses in Donegal have so far received the Covid-19 Safety Charter. Nationally almost 2,800 tourism businesses, including approximately 50,000 employees, have completed the training and received the Charter.

Fáilte Ireland is encouraging more businesses in Donegal from the accommodation sector, restaurants, attractions and activities to sign up to complete the training and receive the Safety Charter.

The Covid-19 Safety Charter helps consumers identify that a tourism and hospitality business has:

- confirmed it has undergone the relevant infection control training

- undertaken to maintain compliance with the Government’s public health guidelines for businesses

- agreed to be subject to assessment, both announced and unannounced, at all times.

Paul Kelly, chief executive, Fáilte Ireland said their consumer research tells them that it is important to customers that visible health and safety etiquette is in place when visiting tourism and hospitality businesses.

"Fáilte Ireland’s Covid-19 Safety Charter gives tourism and hospitality businesses the opportunity to demonstrate their actions and commitment to providing consumers with a safe environment.

"The safety symbol displayed on the premises will act as a clear visual indicator to customers that it is safe to visit a restaurant, attraction, activity or accommodation provider.

"We encourage - and look forward to - more businesses in Donegal to sign up, complete the training and receive the Fáilte Ireland safety charter symbol.”

Fáilte Ireland will be increasing the number of spot-checks on businesses nationwide that have been awarded the Covid-19 Safety Charter to ensure they are meeting the safety standards expected.

A national public awareness campaign is currently running across all media channels informing the public to look out for the Fáilte Ireland Covid-19 Safety Symbol.

Click here to see the TV advertisement.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ymMCEcmEPe8&feature=youtu.be

Full details on how to apply for Fáilte Ireland’s Covid-19 Safety Charter are available here: https://failteireland.ie/apply-covid-19-safety-charter.aspx