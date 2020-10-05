Contact

Covid-19: 34 more cases confirmed in Donegal

518 new cases in Ireland but no new deaths

There has now been a total of 38,549 confirmed cases in Ireland

Reporter:

Declan Magee

Thirty-four more cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Donegal out of a total of 518 in Ireland. 

The National Public Health Emergency Team said on Monday evening there have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, leaving the total of Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland at 1,810.

There has now been a total of 38,549 confirmed cases in Ireland.

Of the cases notified on Monday, 134 were in Dublin, 53 in Cork, 49 in Limerick, 34 in Donegal, 32 in Meath and the remaining 216 cases are spread across 20 counties.
Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health, said: “We have seen in recent days a significant and concerning deterioration in the epidemiological situation nationally.

“It is vital that we do everything in our power now to arrest the current trajectory nationally and very substantially suppress the virus back down to a low level of transmission in advance of the winter months.

“Do not become distracted from the core public health messages; wash hands regularly, keep your distance, wear face coverings where appropriate, avoid crowded environments, cut your social contacts down to minimum levels, know the symptoms and isolate yourself and contact your GP immediately if you experience them.”

Dr Ronan Glynn, deputy chief medical officer, Department of Health, said: “Our core priorities have to be protected. We must work together to keep our non-covid health services open, keep our children in education and protect the lives of the most vulnerable to this disease.

“Solidarity is now more important than ever as we work to once again suppress this virus in our communities.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

