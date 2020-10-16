Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Detailed policing operation will be in place throughout the North Western Region say gardaí

Public asked to continue following public health regulations and guidelines

Detailed policing operation will be in place throughout the North Western Region say gardaí

Checkpoints will focus on cross-border and inter-county traffic

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Gardaí in the North Western Region are appealing to the public to continue following public health regulations and guidelines for the next number of weeks.

An Garda Síochána in counties Galway, Mayo, Roscommon, Longford, Sligo, Leitrim, Donegal, Cavan, Monaghan and Louth are asking everyone to play their part in preventing the spread of Covid-19.

Speaking ahead of the next phase of Operation Fanacht, assistant commissioner for the North Western Region, Barry O’ Brien, said: "As a consequence of increased restrictions in Level 3 and the introduction of Level 4 restrictions in three of the counties, a detailed policing operation will be in place throughout the North Western Region to support the public efforts in reducing the spread of Covid-19. 
 
"We will be continuing our Operation Fanacht checkpoints with particular focus on cross-border and inter-county traffic movement.  Whilst we understand that it can be frustrating to be delayed at these checkpoints our main objective is to stem the spread of Covid-19 and ultimately save lives.
 
"I want to re-assure the community of our continued availability to deal with existing demands to ensure that communities are kept safe and feel protected during this time. 
 
"We will also continue our focus on community engagement through local community fora and should people have any concerns they should contact their local garda station or district headquarters as appropriate,” he said.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie