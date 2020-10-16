Detailed policing operation will be in place throughout the North Western Region say gardaí

Gardaí in the North Western Region are appealing to the public to continue following public health regulations and guidelines for the next number of weeks.

An Garda Síochána in counties Galway, Mayo, Roscommon, Longford, Sligo, Leitrim, Donegal, Cavan, Monaghan and Louth are asking everyone to play their part in preventing the spread of Covid-19.

Speaking ahead of the next phase of Operation Fanacht, assistant commissioner for the North Western Region, Barry O’ Brien, said: "As a consequence of increased restrictions in Level 3 and the introduction of Level 4 restrictions in three of the counties, a detailed policing operation will be in place throughout the North Western Region to support the public efforts in reducing the spread of Covid-19.



"We will be continuing our Operation Fanacht checkpoints with particular focus on cross-border and inter-county traffic movement. Whilst we understand that it can be frustrating to be delayed at these checkpoints our main objective is to stem the spread of Covid-19 and ultimately save lives.



"I want to re-assure the community of our continued availability to deal with existing demands to ensure that communities are kept safe and feel protected during this time.



"We will also continue our focus on community engagement through local community fora and should people have any concerns they should contact their local garda station or district headquarters as appropriate,” he said.